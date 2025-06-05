Concerned over WWE future, veteran questions Triple H: "I'm not quite sure"

A wrestling veteran is worried about WWE and Triple H seemingly resting on their laurels following the company's continued success since TKO took over. While the finances have been great, many feel the storytelling hasn't been as compelling as last year.
Triple H has been in charge of creative since July 2022, after Vince McMahon's initial retirement. The Game's role as chief content officer was cemented after McMahon resigned from his position as executive director and a board member in January 2024.
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is concerned that the company's creative juices are not running properly. He even claimed on Busted Open that Cody Rhodes finishing his story last year was being milked, and he was unsure what WWE's next big hit would be.
"They're giving you what they want to give you, and they have so much good equity built up that people are just consuming it. They're not asking questions. They're just going because they're riding the wave of popularity. They're still riding the wave of WrestleMania 40 from Cody finishing the story. They have so much good equity built up that they're going to ride this wave. They're milking this wave [but] eventually, the wave comes to an end, and you have to have something next. I'm not quite sure what that something is," Bully Ray said. [6:02 - 6:35]
A lot of current storylines have potential, like John Cena's heel turn, which has arguably been a hit and miss, and Seth Rollins' group. Money in the Bank should create intrigue, but there are rumors that Triple H is not a fan of the concept.
Dave Meltzer explains the difference between Vince McMahon and Triple H's booking philosophies
Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared his view on the differences between the booking philosophies of Vince McMahon and Triple H.
"The difference between Vince and [Paul] Levesque when it comes to booking is Vince's philosophy is 'Do not waste television time building up a match you're not going to do.' That's his philosophy. Levesque's philosophy is to build up a whole bunch of stuff to make people think [it's happening], Meltzer said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]
Meltzer alluded to Punk claiming that he would win the MITB briefcase, become champion, and defend his title against Zayn. However, The Second City Saint didn't even qualify for the ladder match after an interference from Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed in the qualifying contest on RAW.
