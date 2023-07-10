Condolences to former WWE Superstar Darren Young

Darren Young, real-life Fred Rosser, was one of the most significant stars during his time in WWE. The star recently revealed that his father has passed away.

Young competed in WWE between 2005 and 2017. After making sporadic appearances till 2009, he signed a developmental contract and was part of NXT and, later, The Nexus. As part of the Prime Time Players, he also held the WWE Tag Team Championship with fellow star Titus O'Neil.

He shared details about his father, saying that he had lived 98 years. He promised to keep his father's memory alive and that he would always miss his wisdom, hugs, laughs, and the life lessons he shared.

Young also promised to carry the memory of his father with him everywhere. He also shared in the hashtags that his father had been a World War 2 veteran. He tweeted out a video of his father along with the tweet in a touching tribute.

"My POP lived a long life, but not long enough and saying goodbye to my 98 years young POP is so hard. I will never ever forget how much you loved me and how much I learned from you. I vow to keep your memory alive. I'll miss your laughs, I'll miss your hugs, I'll miss your wisdom and the life lessons you so loved to share. I'll carry you with me always, everywhere. Like you always tell me,"Be cool and don’t be know fool!” 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 Rest in Peace POP!"

Check out the tweet below:

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to former WWE titleholder Darren Young and his family in this tough time.

