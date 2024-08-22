Condolences to former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore

In one of the most heartbreaking news stories of the day, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore has revealed that his dog has passed away. The wrestler broke the news on Instagram.

Amore was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly six years. Despite no prior experience in pro wrestling, the 37-year-old did not take long to cement his place in the company. Soon after his on-screen debut, he joined forces with Big Bill (fka Big Cass), and the duo became a prominent part of the global juggernaut's tag team division.

Bill and Amore's team was broken up after four years, and the duo was eventually released from their contracts.

While Big Cass is now a part of AEW, Enzo Amore wrestles for different independent promotions. However, he is not very active inside the squared circle. The former Cruiserweight Champion recently shared a tragic personal update, revealing that his dog Kilo has passed away. Amore also penned an emotional tribute for Kilo.

Enzo Amore wants WWE to recognize him and his contribution to the company

Enzo Amore became very popular among WWE fans after his main roster debut. However, things went downhill for him after he and the former Big Cass parted ways. While the 37-year-old went on to win the Cruiserweight Championship on a couple of occasions, he was suspended during his second title reign and released shortly after.

The company completely distanced itself from the star after his firing, which did not sit well with him. During a recent interview, Enzo Amore revealed that by 2025, he hopes to get recognized by the global juggernaut for his work.

"My goal, by the time it's 2025, I hope that you get to sing it along with me and spell it out with me. By the time we look at 2025, I hope that somewhere in the annals of WWE history that I will be recognized once again and join the alumni section, bare minimum. That is my goal," Amore said.

Enzo Amore quit pro wrestling briefly after being fired from WWE in 2018. However, he returned to action in 2019, working for different promotions across the world.

