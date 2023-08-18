Condolences to former WWE Superstar Francine 

Francine Meeks, better known simply as Francine, is a former WWE Diva and manage on ECW who spent six years with the now defunct wrestling company, from 1995 to 2001. She appeared on WWE television briefly between 2005 to 2006. During her time in ECW, she managed several top stars of the business, including Tommy Dreamer and Justin Credible, among others.

Francine recently shared some tragic news on her social media. Her mother passed away at 93 years. Despite the heartbreaking situation, the ex-WWE star mentioned that she was "blessed" to be able to take care of her mother till the end:

"Mom died peacefully in her sleep early this morning. She was 93. I was blessed to have been able to take care of her. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and we will miss her so very much. 💔 May God be with you Mommy. ❤️ You are with Daddy and Chrissy now. 🙏🏼," Francine wrote on her social media handle.

Check out her Instagram post below:

It is possibly the most difficult place to be in life to lose one's mother. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send Francine our heartfelt condolences.

Francine's WWE debut was at ECW One Night Stand

The 2005 edition of ECW One Night Stand was a huge success for WWE, which hosted the show as a tribute to the extreme promotion after it was disbanded. Francine made an unadvertised appearance at the show, in a segment with Tommy Dreamer.

Later on, in 2006, Francine signed a contract and joined the ECW brand, which was relaunched by WWE. However, with the benefit of hindsight, one can safely say that the new version of the former wrestling promotion did not ultimately work out.

After a few appearances where she competed in bikini contests against fellow Diva Kelly Kelly and wrestled her first match against Ariel on the September 26, 2006, episode of ECW, she was released from her WWE contract on October 12, 2006.

Francine later shared about her experience struggling to get television time and her meeting with Vince McMahon when the global juggernaut was bringing back ECW. Read more here.

