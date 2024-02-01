Condolences to former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty

Former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty shared an unfortunate update on his official Facebook handle mere hours ago.

Jannetty is one of the most controversial entities in pro-wrestling. His Facebook updates over the years have left many people upset and concerned for his well-being.

In a new Facebook post, Marty Jannetty revealed that his doctors told him that his leg needed to be amputated. In the same post, he shared that his sister had passed away.

"I can't hardly formulate a sentence right now, it's a tough time in life, yesterday day (sic) they told me they want to cut my leg off.. Struggling with that, my brother called last night and, my sister died in his arms basically. I don't even know what I'm saying right now. I don't think I'm doing the podcast show tomorrow night, please forgive me, I do loves y'all.. I just can't. I'm so lost right now. PS- Many of y'all know both my sisters, Diane is still hanging in tough as a mo-fo, Diane STAY STAY STRONG, KEEP BELIEF, YOU TOO GENO!"

Marty Jannetty was insanely popular back in the late 80s and early 90s

Jannetty made a name for himself as a pro-wrestler back in the day. He did quite well for himself in WWE during 1988-92. Jannetty and Shawn Michaels were over with the fans during their stint as The Rockers. Following their split, Michaels was pushed to the moon while Jannetty didn't do much of note compared to his tag team partner.

Jannetty's biggest accomplishment in WWE was his only Intercontinental title reign in the 90s. He had a brief stint in WCW in the late 90s as well. Jannetty wrestled his last singles match way back in 2018, in what was a losing effort against Joey Janela.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartfelt condolences to Jannetty and his family.

