Condolences to real-life Bloodline member and former WWE star Manu

Former WWE Superstar and real-life Bloodline member Afa Anoa'i Jr. announced the death of his grandmother on social media. On Instagram, Afa Jr., who was known as Manu in WWE during the 2000s, uploaded a post in which he informed his 20.5k followers about the demise of his grandmother, Dorothy A. Yurko.

Ad

Based on an obituary in The Morning Call, Dorothy A. Yurko passed away at the age of 92. Dorothy passed away at her home, and she was accompanied by her family in her last moments. Born in Bethlehem, she was married to the late George J. Yurko.

On Instagram, Afa Jr. wrote a heartwarming post for his late grandmother. In his post, the former WWE Superstar spoke about how no love was like a grandmother's love. He also requested that his late grandmother keep an eye on him and his kids.

Ad

Trending

Afa Jr. wrote:

"They say no one loves you like a grandmother loves you, and now, I realize how true that statement is! Rest in Peace, Nanny! I’ll see you on the other side! Just keep an eye on me and my kids until then!"

You can check out his post below:

A public viewing will be held for Dorothy A. Yurko on April 4, 2025, at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA. This public viewing will take place between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. It will be followed by a service at 11 a.m. and burial at the Holy Saviour Cemetery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback