Condolences to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and his family

WWE legend Mark Henry's son, Jacob Henry, recently took to his X/Twitter account to share a heartbreaking personal update. He opened up about the unfortunate news of his grandmother's passing and wrote an emotional message in her memory.

Jacob Henry is a future WWE prospect, having been signed to the company and is part of their NIL program, which nurtures young athletes. Though it remains to be seen when he's ready to get inside the ring, there's no doubt that fans would have a lot of expectations from him, considering his father is among the all-time greats.

A few hours back, Jacob shared some very personal news on his X/Twitter account about his grandmother and Mark Henry's mother-in-law's unfortunate passing. He wrote a heartfelt message about his relationship with her, expressing his deep love.

Check it out below:

"I truly don’t even have my words fully together.. She was one of the most important people in my life. You were my girl, but now it’s time for you to rest and reunite with my hero..I love you so much my sweet grandmother.. LLJP," wrote Jacob Henry.

Sportskeeda sends its deepest condolences to Mark Henry and his family in their moment of grief.

Cody Rhodes is looking forward to Jacob Henry's WWE run

Late last year, in an interview, Cody Rhodes mentioned that Jacob Henry had struck a deal with the Stamford-based promotion. The American Nightmare made a wild prediction, saying he could make an immediate impact in the way Brock Lesnar did when he arrived in WWE.

"I love Mark Henry. He's still part of this radio show called Busted Open. His son Jacob, who is going to come up and... probably "Brock Lesnar" us all when he arrives. We're all looking forward to it."

Only time will tell how Jacob Henry fares in the long run, as he has big shoes to fill.

