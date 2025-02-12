Condolences to WWE legend Kevin Nash

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to social media to share a throwback photo of him and his close friend Vince, who passed away sometime back. He spoke about how close their families were and the bond they shared.

Big Daddy Cool has had a very successful career in professional wrestling. He has held a world title in both WWE and WCW and was also a member of the New World Order, which is arguably the biggest faction in the history of the business. It's been more than a decade since he last competed in a WWE ring.

In a recent Instagram post, Kevin Nash wrote that this past Sunday would've been the late Vince's 55th birthday. He also included a photo of both of them and spoke about how close they were.

"Sunday would have been my brother from a different mother Vince's 55th birthday. Our family's were inseparable since the boys were 6. The passing of Vince then Tristen rocked our worlds. We're all trying to recover. Always thought we'd all grow old together," wrote Nash.

Kevin Nash mentioned in the post that his son Tristen Nash's passing away in 2022, which was after Vince's death, left both families devasted.

