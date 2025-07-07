Condolences to WWE legend Teddy Long

Theodore "Teddy" Long became a household name following his time in WWE as the General Manager of SmackDown.

Ad

Although it's been more than a decade since Long was employed by the sports entertainment giant, he is still regarded as a company legend. The Hall of Famer has made several appearances for the promotion in recent years, with his last appearance coming as part of the 2024 WWE Draft.

Teddy Long has remained someone that WWE can reach out to whenever needed, and he continues to make appearances for the company to this day. However, it appears the veteran has received some heartbreaking news, since it was recently revealed that his son Antione has passed away.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Mac Davis recently took to Facebook to reveal the sad news and asked the WWE Universe to keep Teddy Long in their prayers. The update also noted that Antione was referred to as "Little Teddy," which appears to have been because of his likeness to his father.

The former General Manager lost his wife, Tasha, back in September 2022 after the couple had been married for more than forty years. It seems that it's been a tough few years for Long with this latest unexpected news now surfacing.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Teddy Long and his family at this difficult time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!