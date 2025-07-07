Condolences to WWE legend Teddy Long

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 07, 2025 17:29 GMT
This is heartbreaking (image via WWE)

Theodore "Teddy" Long became a household name following his time in WWE as the General Manager of SmackDown.

Although it's been more than a decade since Long was employed by the sports entertainment giant, he is still regarded as a company legend. The Hall of Famer has made several appearances for the promotion in recent years, with his last appearance coming as part of the 2024 WWE Draft.

Teddy Long has remained someone that WWE can reach out to whenever needed, and he continues to make appearances for the company to this day. However, it appears the veteran has received some heartbreaking news, since it was recently revealed that his son Antione has passed away.

Mac Davis recently took to Facebook to reveal the sad news and asked the WWE Universe to keep Teddy Long in their prayers. The update also noted that Antione was referred to as "Little Teddy," which appears to have been because of his likeness to his father.

The former General Manager lost his wife, Tasha, back in September 2022 after the couple had been married for more than forty years. It seems that it's been a tough few years for Long with this latest unexpected news now surfacing.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Teddy Long and his family at this difficult time.

Edited by Brandon Nell
