Condolences to WWE legend The Rock

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Feb 25, 2025 10:11 GMT
This is sad news (image via WWE)
This is sad news (image via WWE)

The Rock made headlines after returning to WWE SmackDown this past week to make Cody Rhodes an offer many believe he could accept. He wanted Cody Rhodes to become his Corporate Champion and noted that in order for the deal to work, he had to hand The Final Boss his soul.

Ad

Following the appearance, The Rock has taken to social media to share the sad news that his dog has passed away. He shared the news, along with several videos and photos with Hobbs, revealing he was grateful he didn't suffer and instead went quietly into the night.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Final Boss also shared some words for his departed dog, noting that he was still numb from the loss.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

"I’ve been numb over this loss, but we’re so grateful for every ounce of pure love he gave our entire family and we’re so grateful he didn’t suffer long as he quietly and bravely left in the night."
Ad

Hobbs has been with The Rock for several years and, as seen from the videos, it's clear they were close.

The Rock will be part of Elimination Chamber this weekend

The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment is one of the busiest people in the world and it seems that despite his loss he still has much to fit into his schedule over the next few days.

Ad
Ad

He is expected to be part of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto this weekend and will be hoping Cody Rhodes says 'yes' to his offer to give him everything he dreamed of in WWE and for his family. All The Final Boss wants in exchange is Cody's soul.

Essentially, this could see the end of the character WWE fans have followed for the past three years and instead see Rhodes sell out to the new corporate boss.

Quick Links

Edited by Steffi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी