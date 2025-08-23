Condolences to WWE legends Nikki and Brie Bella

The love WWE Hall of Famers Bella Twins have for their family is not new, as they have often shared their admiration on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it is a sad time for Nikki and Brie Bella as one of their close family member has passed away.JJ Garcia, Bellas' brother, took to his official Instagram account and announced that their grandmother has passed away. The 39-year-old wrote an emotional caption for his grandmother.He shared how much he loved her and expressed that, although he won't be able to talk to his nana ever again, he knows they will meet again. He also asked his late grandmother's soul to tell his already late grandfather, &quot;PopPop,&quot; that he loved and missed him also.&quot;My Nana! Words can’t express how lucky I was to have you in my life here on earth! I know you’re still in it looking over me! Anyone person who knew my Nana will tell you that she affected them in a positive way and I am sure she also prayed for you! It will be hard to not be able to pick up the phone and say hi but I know I will get to see you again one day! Please tell PopPop I love and miss him too! See you on the other side Nana! Love you!&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrie Bella also shared her love for her late grandmother in her brother JJ Garcia's emotional post, saying she loved her and she would miss her nana.Nikki Bella may have a WWE title matchThe Fearless returned to World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year. She made her in-ring return at Evolution 2.0 in the Battle Royal at the premium live event. The former Divas Champion has now kicked off a feud against Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.WWE may officially announce their title match on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, expected to take place at the WWE Clash in Paris PLE.It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Nikki Bella in the coming weeks.