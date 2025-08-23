  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Condolences to WWE legends Nikki and Brie Bella

Condolences to WWE legends Nikki and Brie Bella

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 23, 2025 06:51 GMT
The Bella Twins in the frame! (Credits: WWE on YouTube)
Bella Twins in the frame (Credits: WWE on YouTube)

The love WWE Hall of Famers Bella Twins have for their family is not new, as they have often shared their admiration on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it is a sad time for Nikki and Brie Bella as one of their close family member has passed away.

Ad

JJ Garcia, Bellas' brother, took to his official Instagram account and announced that their grandmother has passed away. The 39-year-old wrote an emotional caption for his grandmother.

He shared how much he loved her and expressed that, although he won't be able to talk to his nana ever again, he knows they will meet again. He also asked his late grandmother's soul to tell his already late grandfather, "PopPop," that he loved and missed him also.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"My Nana! Words can’t express how lucky I was to have you in my life here on earth! I know you’re still in it looking over me! Anyone person who knew my Nana will tell you that she affected them in a positive way and I am sure she also prayed for you! It will be hard to not be able to pick up the phone and say hi but I know I will get to see you again one day! Please tell PopPop I love and miss him too! See you on the other side Nana! Love you!" he wrote.
Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

Brie Bella also shared her love for her late grandmother in her brother JJ Garcia's emotional post, saying she loved her and she would miss her nana.

Nikki Bella may have a WWE title match

The Fearless returned to World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year. She made her in-ring return at Evolution 2.0 in the Battle Royal at the premium live event. The former Divas Champion has now kicked off a feud against Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

Ad

WWE may officially announce their title match on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, expected to take place at the WWE Clash in Paris PLE.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Nikki Bella in the coming weeks.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications