Condolences to WWE Superstar CM Punk

CM Punk and the WWE RAW roster are currently enjoying their time in Japan, ahead of their return to the States tomorrow night, but ahead of the return, Punk has shared some heartbreaking news on Instagram. The former World Champion updated that he had woken up in Japan to the news that his former coach, Duke Roufus, had passed away. Punk trained with Roufus throughout the 2010s and would make the trip from Chicago to Milwaukee to work with his coach throughout his UFC days. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Walking up in Japan trying to process the news. It’ll take a while. You made me a better person, coach.&quot; he wrote. Punk is seemingly still trying to process the news, as many WWE stars have reacted to the update, including his wife, AJ Lee, Dexter Lumis, Adam Pearce, Sheamus, and Aleister Black. CM Punk could now be an integral part of WWE RAWCM Punk is the new number one contender to the World Heavyweight Championship, but it's unclear who actually holds the title at present. Seth Rollins' own team attacked him last week on RAW, and Bron Breakker left the arena with the title. Rumors have since claimed that Rollins has suffered a shoulder injury that could require surgery, and he could be out of action for well into 2026. This puts WWE in a tough position, but it's clear that tomorrow night's episode of RAW should be able to wrap up the story and decide what will happen with the title. If Rollins will be out for several months, then the title is expected to be taken from him, but if Breakker already has the title, then he could decide to keep it. RAW is expected to hold all of the answers, and CM Punk should be in the middle of the chaos.