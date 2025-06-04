Condolences to WWE Superstar Kevin Owens 

Kevin Owens is currently out of action due to a neck injury. The Canadian star announced he will need neck surgery in April ahead of WrestleMania, but has yet to go under the knife for what could be a career-threatening operation.

It seems that during his time away, Owens has been handed some tough news as his wife, Karina, took to Instagram and revealed that their beloved dog Hopper had passed away.

Karina posted several cute photos of Hopper and wrote an emotional message alongside the news, noting that the family would miss him. KO's wife also revealed that the dog was with the family for five short years, and in that time, he became her shadow. Even though their time together was short, he will always have a place in her heart.

"We had to say goodbye to our sweet boy Hopper on Sunday💔 He was the cuddliest but fiercest little guy. I will miss him so much. He was like my shadow, following me wherever I went. He was the leader of our dog pack, he would round them up when it was time to go out. He was the BEST cuddler, there was nothing he loved more than being cozy under a blanket. He was only with us for 5 short years, it wasn't enough time, but he will forever be in my heart.You're a good boy Hopper, you did a great job 🤍 We love you."

Kevin Owens' WWE future remains unclear amid hiatus

Last month, Kevin Owens denied the reports of his neck surgery. The former Universal Champion shared a video on X/Twitter, revealing that he has not yet undergone surgery and is currently exploring a few options.

Owens was set to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania. However, the match got nixed following KO's injury. TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry faced Orton at The Show of Shows.

It's unclear how long Kevin Owens will be sidelined for and what these options are, but there's a chance he could avoid surgery, and he may be able to return to the ring and WWE faster.

