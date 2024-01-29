Condolences to WWE Superstar Otis

WWE Superstar Otis announced the passing of his mother in his latest Twitter and Instagram posts.

The Alpha Academy member has been one of the most consistently entertaining superstars in all of WWE for years at this point. He is currently a mainstay on WWE RAW, and is doing quite well for himself in the upper-mid-card.

In his recent post on Instagram, Otis shared a bunch of pictures featuring himself and his mother, who recently passed away. He wrote a heartfelt message addressed to his late mom in the caption of the post. Check it out below.

"Rest Now Forever Where Now there is no more Pain Because of you growing up I've Memorized every John Candy Movie Introduced and Jam to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Stevie Nicks Know all the Horror Classics watching with KARI (Sissy) I know you were weirded out me pursuing My Dream as a Wrestler but I said to you "Just something I have to Do Gaisan, Sorry 😉 I am You SON SON Tell Great Grandma "Kattle Kate Pallas" I'll give her a run for her money in the ring up in Heaven See You down the Road, with you picking me up jaming to Tracy Chapman Fast Car - Niko."

Otis was massively over back in 2020

The 32-year-old star was given a huge push in early 2020 when he was involved in a love triangle with Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler. At WrestleMania that year, he defeated Ziggler and got together with Rose.

Shortly after, he won the Men's Money In The Bank match at the WWE HQ. Unfortunately, he lost the briefcase to The Miz due to Tucker's betrayal. WWE has mostly used him as a mid-card act since then.

The entire Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartfelt condolences to Otis and his family.

