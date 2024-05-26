Condolences to WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has been on a hiatus from WWE since last month when it was revealed that she was struggling with a shoulder injury. The Eradicator was forced to relinquish her Women's World Championship which was won by Liv Morgan last night in Saudi Arabia.

While on hiatus, Ripley has shared a heartbreaking update from her younger sister Calista, who revealed that her grandmother had passed away recently. Ripley shared the update which revealed that her grandmother had passed away on April 19th.

Rhea Ripley shared a heartbreaking update

Ripley's grandmother had passed away more than a month ago, but it seems that she wanted her family to have their privacy so that they could grieve together. Her sister shared the news on her Instagram earlier today and Ripley was able to share the image of the three women together.

Calista added the following heartbreaking update:

"Grandma 5/4/33 - 19/4/24 🕊️Quotes I will remember from you is “Always keep smiling” & “Driving is like a game of monopoly, you never know what other people are going to do.” You are all around us, in the night sky, we will search for the red star, and in the ocean, we will think of you. 🩵"

Rhea Ripley's seemingly mad at Dominik Mysterio following WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Rhea Ripley is currently a major WWE talking point after Dominik Mysterio seemingly helped Liv Morgan win the Women's World Championship last night at King and Queen of the Ring.

Mysterio then liked the post on social media where Liv Morgan mocked Ripley, which led to the former champion liking another social media post that showed that she thought that Dominik was "A freakin' moron," something that Michael Cole made clear in Saudi Arabia.

It seems that all is not right within The Judgment Day at the moment, but more could become clear this week on WWE RAW.