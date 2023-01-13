Condolences to WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan

Veer Mahaan was scheduled to appear on NXT's New Year's Evil, but it was revealed that his absence was due to his father's unfortunate passing away.

In 2022, Veer Mahaan returned to the Black and Gold brand, reuniting with Sanga to reform Indus Sher. The two are working on NXT's tag team division. The two were set to compete in a tag team match against the Creed Brothers at NXT's New Year's Evil.

Veer recently posted about his father's unfortunate passing away on social media and wrote a heartfelt message for him. Check it out:

"My soul shook with great pain when I heard the news of your passing. Every moment with you filled me with happiness and attachment. No matter where I will find myself in the world your presence, gives me courage and enthusiasm. Cherished Babu ji, whatever I am today, I am because of your and Mother's teachings, along with watching you both overcome great adversity. If I can ask one thing as I’ve always have is your blessing and strength, with the memory of You and Mother, I will try to follow your footsteps till the last breath. My respect and honor to You and Mother 🙇🏻‍♂️ Lots of love Babu ji 🙏🏾"

Several wrestlers from the world of professional wrestling reached out to Veer Mahaan

Last week, Jinder Mahal replaced Veer for NXT's New Year's Evil as Mahaan could not attend the show. Later, Mahaan broke the news that his father had recently passed away.

Several superstars from across the world of professional wrestling reached out to Veer and sent their condolences to the NXT superstar. Superstars like Carmelo Hayes, Lacey Evans, Ivar, and Bhupinder Gujjar from IMPACT Wrestling responded to the news. Check it out:

Veer Mahaan posted a picture with his father!

There is no word on when Veer Mahaan will return to WWE television. We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Veer's family and friends.

