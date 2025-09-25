Congratulations to WWE star IYO SKY

It has been a rough week for IYO SKY, who was betrayed by two women that she considered family on WWE RAW when Asuka and Kairi Sane attacked her to end the show.It seems that despite the rough start to the week, SKY now has something to celebrate because September 26th marks seven years for her in WWE. The Genius of the Sky made her debut as part of the Mae Young Classic on this day back in 2018 under the name Io Shirai.SKY made her way all the way to the final of the competition, where Toni Storm defeated her.Shirai then went on to make a name for herself in NXT before being called up to the main roster as a member of Damage CTRL in 2022.IYO SKY has become a firm fan favorite in WWEIYO SKY has become one of WWE's most popular stars, and many fans have claimed that she is the best wrestler in the world.SKY has been part of some of the biggest women's matches that WWE has created in recent years and is already a former Women's Champion.The former NXT Women's Champion was part of Damage CTRL alongside Asuka and Kairi Sane for several years and believed that they were part of her family, but on Monday, that changed.Asuka and Kairi Sane have always been close friends as members of The Kabuki Warriors, but SKY believed that they were also her friends because of their time in Damage CTRL. After warning her about Rhea Ripley for several weeks, The Empress of Tomorrow decided that enough was enough when Sky saved Ripley on RAW.Kairi then made the same choice when she opted to continue the attack on SKY, and the two women made it clear that their lengthy bond was now severed for good.