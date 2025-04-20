  • home icon
By Marc Middleton
Modified Apr 20, 2025 19:23 GMT
The WWE Universe is buzzing with just hours to go until Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The Undisputed Championship will be on the line as Cody Rhodes defends against John Cena in the main event of Night Two. The son of Dusty Rhodes has just received several major honors to add to the excitement of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

World Wrestling Entertainment presented the Slammy Awards this afternoon in Las Vegas. Mick Foley, Piper Niven, and Braun Strowman named Rhodes, CM Punk, Gunther, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins as nominees for the Male Superstar of the Year award. Rhodes may have had the biggest year after dethroning Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare has been named Male WWE Superstar of the Year. Rhodes also won Mic Drop of the Year for his "go f**k yourself" line to The Rock, and Match of the Year for the WrestleMania XL showdown with Reigns. WWE also gave Cody the Slammy for Entrance of the Year.

Liv Morgan was named Female Superstar of the Year. She and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Lyra Valkyria and mystery partner later tonight.

