The WWE Universe is buzzing with just hours to go until Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The Undisputed Championship will be on the line as Cody Rhodes defends against John Cena in the main event of Night Two. The son of Dusty Rhodes has just received several major honors to add to the excitement of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

World Wrestling Entertainment presented the Slammy Awards this afternoon in Las Vegas. Mick Foley, Piper Niven, and Braun Strowman named Rhodes, CM Punk, Gunther, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins as nominees for the Male Superstar of the Year award. Rhodes may have had the biggest year after dethroning Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare has been named Male WWE Superstar of the Year. Rhodes also won Mic Drop of the Year for his "go f**k yourself" line to The Rock, and Match of the Year for the WrestleMania XL showdown with Reigns. WWE also gave Cody the Slammy for Entrance of the Year.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan was named Female Superstar of the Year. She and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Lyra Valkyria and mystery partner later tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.