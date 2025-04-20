Congratulations to current WWE Women's Tag Team champion Liv Morgan!

Liv Morgan has easily had the best year of her career over the past 12 months, from defeating Becky Lynch to become Women's World Champion, to then taking over The Judgment Day and winning the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

It seems that the WWE Universe agreed with this since Liv Morgan was crowned Female WWE Superstar of the Year at the Slammy Award earlier today. Morgan sent a message since she is currently preparing for her championship defence on WrestleMania Night Two, where she reiterated the kind of year she had.

Morgan has been the face of the women's division and was able to carry the company after Rhea Ripley was injured following WrestleMania 40. She has since aligned with The Judgment Day and kicked Ripley out of her own group, which has also led to her winning WWE Villain of the Year, along with Dominik Mysterio.

Will Liv Morgan retain her Women's Tag Team Championship on WrestleMania Sunday?

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez don't have a great advantage heading into their match later today, as they don't know who their mystery opponent will be. Bayley was taken out backstage yesterday, and Lyra Valkyria now needs a new partner. There is speculation that it could be Becky Lynch.

Lynch is in Las Vegas and has some history with Morgan, as it was Liv who defeated The Man twice last May. This was despite Becky still claiming that she wasn't working with Dominik Mysterio.

Lynch has been away from the company for almost a year, and in that time, Morgan has shown her true colors and that his interference wasn't an accident. Now, it seems that The Man could be teaming with her Irish friend to give Liv a taste of retribution for taking her title last year.

