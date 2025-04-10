Congratulations to ex-WWE star Steph De Lander aka Persia Pirotta

Former WWE star Persia Pirotta, aka Steph De Lander, has reasons to celebrate. The star has announced some good news.
Steph De Lander has not been part of WWE for some time. In the company, she made her mark, especially during her tag team with Indi Hartwell. It didn't work out, but the star has since worked outside the company as well. Working with Matt Cardona, she became an instant hit and put in the work across the Indies, becoming a well-known name among hardcore wrestling fans who follow the actions in the Indies. Now, she has shared some good news with Mance Warner.
The star has been in a relationship with Warner for quite some time. The two have even shared an on-screen relationship during their time in TNA, with the two even sharing an intimate moment that Santino Marella was forced to break up earlier.
Now, she has shared the happy news that the two stars are engaged. De Lander and Mance Warner are set to be married, and she shared a picture of the two of them and her wearing a ring.
""Love is like the open sea…" here’s to forever with you ♥️🌊🌈☀️🌴," she wrote.
It remains to be seen when the two stars will get married, but they are now officially engaged.