Congratulations to ex-WWE star Zach Gowen!

Former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen has shared good news with his fans on his official Instagram handle. The star is now 15 years sober and posted a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe in a new post.

Gowen is remembered for his brief stint in WWE, which lasted less than a year. He was brought into the mix on SmackDown after WrestleMania XIX and remained a mainstay on the blue brand until early 2004. During his short stint, Gowen feuded with some of WWE's biggest heels, including Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon.

In a new Instagram post, Zach Gowen shared that he has now been sober for 15 years. Check out the video that he posted:

"15 years sober!!! Never knew this life was possible!"

Zach Gowen believes Vince McMahon saved his life

Gowen has appeared in multiple interviews over the years to talk about his short-lived stint in WWE back in the day. In a chat with Chris Van Vliet in 2019, he credited Vince McMahon with saving his life.

"I want to tell my truth and my story and it's 'Thank you Vince'. He gave a kid who was on his deathbed who was losing his leg to cancer, 10 years later I'm in the ring with Hulk Hogan and living out my childhood fantasy and inspiring others. He also gave me legs to walk on and 10 years after that, he's saving my life and now I get to be a 36-year old father of two and now I can affect other people's lives with what I do in all of my work whether it's speaking, yoga, wrestling or whatever it is." [H/T Fightful]

After his 2004 WWE release, Gowen mostly wrestled on the independent scene. He has had nothing but good things to say about his run in the Stamford-based promotion and has also attended WWE shows in recent years.

