Congratulations to former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently shared a heartwarming, rare personal update with his fans. Since his release from the Stamford-based promotion, Mahal has been making waves in the independent professional wrestling circuit

The Modern Day Maharaja was a major heel for most of his tenure in the promotion, with 2017 seeing the peak of his run as he became the WWE Champion, beating Randy Orton. His reign lasted almost six months. The 38-year-old star was released from the company on April 19, 2024.

Despite his release from the global wrestling juggernaut, the Modern Day Maharaja has been growing professionally and personally. Mahal took to his official Instagram today to share a personal update, posting multiple pictures alongside his long-time girlfriend, Priya. He revealed they were about to embark on their big fat Indian wedding.

Speaking on Maven Huffman’s YouTube channel, Mahal revealed that fans hated him during his championship win in 2017, when he pulled off one of the biggest upsets to beat Randy Orton at Backlash and become WWE Champion.

To generate more heat, Vince McMahon instructed Jinder Mahal to wrestle slower, allowing his opponent to get babyface cheers and establishing him as a hated heel.

"Vince always wanted me to work holds, pick a body part. Holds, holds, holds, holds. That's all he wanted out of me. I do know why. It's because he wanted the babyface to do the exciting moves and bring the crowd up. He wanted a solid heel. That's how Vince built this business: heel [versus] babyface." said Mahal. [6:43 – 7:03]

Check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see where Jinder Mahal's career takes him next. Whether it's AEW or another promotion, or whether he continues to fight in the independent circuit.

All of us at Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulate Raj Dhesi (Jinder Mahal) and his soon-to-be wife Priya and wish them the best for their marital life.

