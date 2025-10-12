Congratulations to former WWE star Carlito

Former WWE Superstar Carlito recently pulled out a major victory and captured a title. The veteran was a member of The Judgment Day on RAW before departing the company earlier this year.The 46-year-old has remained active on the independent wrestling scene after WWE elected not to renew his contract. He battled Fast Time Moodo for the GWF Berlin Championship last night in Germany and emerged victorious. You can check out an image of Carlito following his title win last night in the post below.Carlito was in a popular tag team with Primo back in the day, and they captured the WWE Tag Team Championships. The veteran also won the United States and Intercontinental Championships during his time in the promotion. His final match in the company was the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 18 edition of SmackDown.Former WWE writer comments on Carlito's departure from the companyWrestling legend Vince Russo recently discussed the promotion's decision not to offer Carlito another contract.The company is making a ton of money at the moment due to lucrative TV deals and a passionate fanbase. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo explained why that has led to the promotion letting stars go. He noted that the company had no pressure since they were already paid a substantial amount of money.&quot;This is kinda what the WWE is doing,&quot; Russo said. &quot;'Let's get rid of the Carlitos. We've got all this other NXT talent coming up.' But here's the difference. They don't have to worry about a rebuild because the check's already cashed, and they're not depending on house shows. They're not depending on people to go to house shows. Bro, they need to sell out SmackDown and freaking RAW and whatever the PLE [premium live event] is. That is it,&quot; said Russo.RJ @RJ_Awesome1LINKMan I miss Carlito in WWE bring him back. I was hoping for a US title runThe Judgment Day remains a popular faction on RAW after the former champion's exit from the company. Dominik Mysterio is the reigning Intercontinental Champion, and Finn Balor and JD McDonagh currently hold the World Tag Team Championships on the red brand. It will be interesting to see if The Caribbean Bad Apple ever gets the opportunity to return to the company again in the future.