Congratulations to former WWE star Kelly Kelly

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly just shared some good news with her fans on Twitter. After months of updates, the star shared the happy news as soon as possible, and the fans congratulated her. Kelly Kelly's twins have now arrived.

Around six months ago, the star announced her pregnancy and has since updated regularly over social media. She posted two days back that it was finally time for the babies to arrive.

She posted the latest update on Twitter and said that she had twins. Kelly also noted that she could not wait to share the pictures and videos soon.

The former WWE star added that she and her husband had been in their baby bubble, taking in every minute with the newborns.

"Our twins have arrived!! I can’t wait to share all the pics and videos so soon! We’ve been in our baby bubble taking in every minute of our babies, words can’t describe how I feel now that I am a mom to the Most perfect angel babies, just wait till you see their faces," she wrote.

While WWE fans may have to wait a little longer for the pictures, Kelly Kelly was clearly exuberant.

Congratulations to Kelly Kelly and her family in this joyful time in their lives.

