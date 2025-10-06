  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Congratulations to former WWE star Raven

Congratulations to former WWE star Raven

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 06, 2025 02:30 GMT
Raven
Raven is a former Hardcore Champion (Image credit: WWE.com)

Raven is one of the most well-known wrestlers among hardcore wrestling fans. He has now made a major announcement.

Ad

Raven's first run in the WWE only lasted a year before he left to join ECW. He wrestled under the ECW banner for several years, where he was involved in many brutal and hardcore matches for several years. He also held the ECW World Title twice. After his run in ECW, he returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut where he spent the next few years. The former ECW World Champion spent most of his time in pursuit of the Hardcore Championship, a title he held 26 times. After his release from the Stamford-based promotion in 2003, he returned to the independent scene.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

His life and career will be covered in a new documentary titled "Nevermore: The Raven Effect," which has already premiered through small screening events. The former WWE star also took to social media to announce that his documentary will be released on Amazon Prime on November 18.

“For all those asking if my documentary is coming to their town, well outside of Philadelphia, Baltimore and Atlanta I’m not sure, but I finally have a release date for streaming platforms and it’s November 18; on Amazon prime, and more! Watch early and often!”
Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Check out his tweet here:

Ad

Stevie Richards claimed that Vince McMahon hated Raven

Raven wasn't booked to his full potential in WWE. He was involved in lacklustre feuds that are best forgotten. Apparently, he had some backstage heat in the company as well.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, Stevie Richards claimed that the former ECW World Champion kept pitching an idea to Vince McMahon, which didn't get him on the good books of the former WWE Chairman.

Ad
"The problem was, and I know this for a fact, he kept pitching it to Vince, and he was catching Vince at the wrong time, which is a cr*pshoot," Richards said. "He could have caught Vince on the best day, and then that seven deadly sins would be him and The Undertaker, him and [Steve] Austin, you know what I mean? He just kept catching Vince at the wrong time, and that made Vince absolutely hate Raven." [1:17 – 1:46]

It's good to see that the wrestling legend's story has come to life via this upcoming documentary.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications