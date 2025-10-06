Congratulations to former WWE star Raven

Raven is one of the most well-known wrestlers among hardcore wrestling fans. He has now made a major announcement.Raven's first run in the WWE only lasted a year before he left to join ECW. He wrestled under the ECW banner for several years, where he was involved in many brutal and hardcore matches for several years. He also held the ECW World Title twice. After his run in ECW, he returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut where he spent the next few years. The former ECW World Champion spent most of his time in pursuit of the Hardcore Championship, a title he held 26 times. After his release from the Stamford-based promotion in 2003, he returned to the independent scene.His life and career will be covered in a new documentary titled &quot;Nevermore: The Raven Effect,&quot; which has already premiered through small screening events. The former WWE star also took to social media to announce that his documentary will be released on Amazon Prime on November 18.“For all those asking if my documentary is coming to their town, well outside of Philadelphia, Baltimore and Atlanta I’m not sure, but I finally have a release date for streaming platforms and it’s November 18; on Amazon prime, and more! Watch early and often!”Check out his tweet here:Stevie Richards claimed that Vince McMahon hated RavenRaven wasn't booked to his full potential in WWE. He was involved in lacklustre feuds that are best forgotten. Apparently, he had some backstage heat in the company as well.Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, Stevie Richards claimed that the former ECW World Champion kept pitching an idea to Vince McMahon, which didn't get him on the good books of the former WWE Chairman.&quot;The problem was, and I know this for a fact, he kept pitching it to Vince, and he was catching Vince at the wrong time, which is a cr*pshoot,&quot; Richards said. &quot;He could have caught Vince on the best day, and then that seven deadly sins would be him and The Undertaker, him and [Steve] Austin, you know what I mean? He just kept catching Vince at the wrong time, and that made Vince absolutely hate Raven.&quot; [1:17 – 1:46]It's good to see that the wrestling legend's story has come to life via this upcoming documentary.