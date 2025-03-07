Congratulations to former WWE Superstars Emma and Riddick Moss

Last seen in 2023, it has been a while since Emma and Riddick Moss have stepped foot in a WWE ring. That aside, congratulations are in order, as the two former superstars of the Stamford-based promotion welcomed their first child.

The couple announced the birth of their child with the help of People Magazine. In a collaborative post on Instagram, Emma and Riddick Moss revealed that their son was born on March 4, 2025.

Emma (real name Tenille Dashwood), and Moss (real name Mike Rallis) also revealed the name of their son, Leo Austin Rallis. The two shared some exclusive details with People Magazine, including the fact that she took a dozen tests before sharing the news with Rallis.

After Leo's birth, Dashwood shared her thoughts on the journey ahead, and said she couldn't be more excited. Whether it's changing his diapers or cleaning up after him, she cannot wait to watch him grow up.

"Couldn’t be more excited. I’m ready for it all. The middle of the night poopy diapers, cleaning spit up, playing with him and watching him grow. Just want to soak up every minute of it," she said. [H/T: People Magazine]

Emma and Riddick Moss once wrestled as a couple in WWE

Despite only tying the knot in 2024, Emma and Riddick Moss have been together since 2022. Their relationship even translated to a storyline, where they worked together as a couple on several occasions. In fact, their last run with WWE saw them team up on SmackDown.

Having wrestled in several Mixed Tag Team Matches on live shows, WWE decided to pair the two in the squared circle on January 6, 2023. The duo took on another couple, the eerie pairing of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

Unfortunately, the match didn't end in Dashwood and Rallis' favor, but they had their singles run shortly after. That came to an end just eight months later, as they were both released in September 2023, along with several other stars.

Expand Tweet

Since then, the two returned to the ring briefly, with them making separate appearances for OPW in Australia in April 2024, while Rallis donned his wrestling gear a while after that at BLP Crowning Glory in September.

