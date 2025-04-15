  • home icon
  Congratulations to former WWE Women's Champion Melina!

Congratulations to former WWE Women's Champion Melina!

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Apr 15, 2025
Congratulations to Melina (image via WWE)
Melina is a three-time WWE Women's Champion! [Image via WWE.com]

Melina most recently wrestled for WWE back at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where she shared the ring with some of the biggest female stars in the company today. Many believed that this could lead to her return, but this didn't come to fruition.

Instead, the former WWE Women's Champion is now celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut in the Sports Entertainment giant. She recently shared an update on her Instagram to note that it had been two decades since she made her debut along with Joey Mercury and Johnny Nitro.

Of course, MNM was one of the hottest things in WWE at the time, and the former champion helped her team to championship gold before she was able to embark on a singles career a few years later. MNM debuted on April 14, 2005, on WWE SmackDown, but the group members have since gone their separate ways. Joey Mercury continued to work for WWE for several years after his split with Nitro and was famously part of J&J Security alongside Seth Rollins.

Melina won numerous Women's Championships and was one of the women who carried the division forward after Trish Stratus and Lita retired, until her eventual release back in 2011. Johnny Nitro continues to wrestle but has gone through several name changes and was most recently part of WWE from 2019 to 2021.

Melina will be in Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 41 weekend

The former WWE Women's Champion has been pushing the fact that her Divas and Drag show will take place in Las Vegas this week, implying that she will be in town ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Melina has been vocal about her support for Naomi in The Glow's current feud with Jade Cargill, leading many to believe that she could interfere in the match.

It's unclear if there are any plans for her to return, but there is always potential for shocks at WrestleMania.

