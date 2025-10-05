Congratulations Go Out To WWE Star Giulia!

Giulia has only been on WWE's main roster for a short amount of time and already she has made an impact. The former NXT star hired Kiana James to help her navigate the women's locker room on SmackDown and so far the two women have found success in their partnership. So much so that today marks 100 days as United States Champion for Giulia, which can only mean that her partnerhip with James will continue to move forward. This past week on SmackDown, the two women stepped up to Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton, which has led to a huge tag team match for the duo next week when SmackDown lands in Perth, Australia. There are a number of women who already have the champion in their sights and are pushing for a shot at the Women's United States Championship, but over the past 100 days, she has been able to prove her worth.Kiana James returned to WWE to work with GiuliaKiana James had been sidelined following a leg injury for more than a year before she made her return as the business partner of the Women's United States Champion. James has since been the one to step in the way of any threats that come towards her business partner's reign, including their recent issues with Michin. The 31-year-old has been able to take over SmackDown in the same way that Stephanie Vaquer has risen through the ranks on RAW. The two women were promoted at the same time and sent to opposite brands, but have been able to completely take over. While Vaquer is now the Women's World Champion, it's clear that it won't be long before Giulia is challenging Tiffany Stratton for her championship, especially if their match on SmackDown allows her to pin the current WWE Women's Champion.