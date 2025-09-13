Congratulations go out to WWE's Erick Rowan!

Erick Rowan's return to WWE became an instant success when he paired up with Uncle Howdy to form The Wyatt Sicks. Meanwhile, congratulations to Rowan and his wife, Leah Ruud, on their 6th anniversary.In 2024, Erick Rowan returned to the Stamford-based promotion under the Triple H-led creative team and joined The Wyatt Sicks under Uncle Howdy's leadership. The group quickly made waves, and in less than a year, they captured the WWE Tag Team Championship on Friday Night SmackDown.Today, Rowan shared a rare update from his life outside professional wrestling, where he celebrated his sixth anniversary with his wife, Leah Ruud. The two tied the knot in 2019, and the 43-year-old star penned a heartfelt message to his wife on Instagram.&quot;From the moment we met you turned my world around for the better. The memories we have shared these last 8 years have been some of the best of my life, because they were with you. Happy anniversary my love @the_ruud_butcher,&quot; Rowan wrote on Instagram.He added:&quot;The past 6 years have flown by and these photos only offer a small flash of those memories we have created. You are the love of my life and I’m thankful for everything you do not only for me but for our family…☯️💚,&quot; Rowan added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE's Erick Rowan and The Wyatt Sicks appeared at Triplemanía XXXIIIThe Wyatt Sicks made their mission to dominate the tag team division when they were moved to Friday Night SmackDown. After a few months of absence from the weekly product, the eerie faction returned and destroyed the tag team division on WWE SmackDown.In July 2025, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defeated the Street Profits to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. Later, the faction made a handful of title defenses and decided to make a statement outside the Stamford-based promotion when they appeared at Triplemanía XXXIII.At the recent event in Mexico, Pagano and Psycho Clown won the AAA World Tag Team Championship in a Street Fight against Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. After the match, The Wyatt Sicks appeared and attacked the newly crowned champions.The villainous faction performed several spots on Pagano and Clown before Rowan picked up their belts and posed in the ring alongside his group. It seems evident that The Wyatt Sicks have found their next target and are looking to add more gold.