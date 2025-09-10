Congratulations go out to WWE star Tiffany Stratton 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 10, 2025
This is deserved (image via WWE)

Tiffany Stratton is the reigning WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown, but it appears that she also decided to make the trip over to NXT last night alongside Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer.

Congratulations are now in order for Tiffany since she has now reached 200 days as Women's Champion. Not only that, but she is now the longest reigning current champion in WWE.

The only champion close to Stratton's 250-day reign is Oba Femi in NXT who is at 245 days.

It appears that all championships on the main roster have changed hands this year so far, whilst Stratton picked up her first Women's Championship back in January when she picked the perfect moment to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax.

Who's next for Tiffany Stratton?

Tiffany Stratton has brushed aside all challengers to her title this year, including the likes of Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and even Trish Stratus. She has proved her worth on the SmackDown brand, but it seems that she is about to circle into a feud with Cargill ahead of Wrestlepalooza.

It was confirmed last week on SmackDown that the two women would collide for the WWE Women's Championship on this week's show.

Cargill won the right to challenge for the title earlier in the year when she won the Queen of the Ring tournament in Saudi Arabia. She cashed in that shot at SummerSlam and came up short. Despite this, she has been pushing for a rematch over the past few weeks, and now that her feud with Naomi has come to an end, it appears that Cargill has nothing else to do on the blue brand.

It's unclear why Tiffany Stratton didn't defend her title at Clash in Paris and seemingly won't be part of Wrestlepalooza.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
bell-icon Manage notifications