Congratulations to Jake Paul

Congratulations to social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul, the brother of WWE Superstar Logan Paul. Jake recently made a huge announcement on his official Instagram account.

The Paul Brothers took over social media before using the platform to make a career in sports and entertainment. Logan started as a boxer but has turned into a WWE Superstar. Jake, on the other hand, is also a boxer with a record of 11-1 and has wins over Mike Tyson, Nate Diaz, and Anderson Silva.

In an Instagram post, Jake Paul announced his engagement to Olympic Speed Skater Jutta Leerdam. Paul proposed to his Dutch girlfriend on Saturday in Saint Lucia, with the famous Pitons mountains in the background.

"We’re engaged💍🕊️🤍we can’t wait to spend forever together," Jake wrote.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam have been dating since 2023 and are very supportive of each other's careers. Jake was recently at the 2025 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships in Hamar, Norway. Leerdam won gold at the team sprint event, silver in women's 500 meters, and bronze in women's 1000 meters.

Jake's older brother, Logan Paul, was one of many celebrities and athletes who congratulated the couple on their engagement. Logan did the same thing with Nina Agdal two years ago. They welcomed a daughter named Esme born last September.

Jake Paul interested in a managerial role in WWE

At Crown Jewel 2022 Premium Live Event, Jake Paul made his WWE debut by intervening on behalf of his brother Logan during his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. Jake came out of his song "It's Everyday Bro" and even got physical in the ring.

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast after his fight with Mike Tyson last November, Jake expressed his interest in managing Logan in WWE. He was open to doing something physical here and there but felt that being his older brother's Wiseman was the right move:

"I would love to, but I would want to be like your Paul Heyman. I wouldn't want to wrestle as much, like I could do some sh*t, but I'd want to be like your sidekick businessman or some sh*t," Jake said. [H/T: Bleacher Report]

Check out the video below:

Jake's next fight has not been announced, but plenty of new opponents have been linked such as Canelo Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather, and Anthony Joshua.

