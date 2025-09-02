Congratulations to Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa!

Congratulations are in order for Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa as they reached an impressive landmark in their WWE career. #DIY is among the most popular teams on Friday Night SmackDown.Gargano and Ciampa wrestled their first match on WWE television as a tag team on September 9, 2015, as part of the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. However, the duo made an appearance on NXT television the week before. Despite not being signed to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion, they were announced to feature in the prestigious tag team tournament at the show.Earlier today, Johnny Gargano took to his Instagram account to celebrate the fact that he and Tommaso Ciampa showed up together on WWE television for the very first time exactly 10 years ago. He shared a picture from the NXT appearance. The 38-year-old pointed out that they were not signed to any promotion at the time. He added that the two did pretty well for themselves over the next decade.&quot;September 2nd, 2015. Happy 10 year anniversary! I'd say these two unsigned indy kids did pretty well for themselves.. #DIY,&quot; wrote Gargano. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Tyler Breeze and Bull Dempsey in their first-round match of the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Unfortunately, the duo lost to the team of Baron Corbin and Rhyno in the very next round the following week.Former WWE Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are currently on a losing streak#DIY lost the WWE Tag Team Championship to the Street Profits on the March 14 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Unfortunately, the duo has yet to win a match since losing the title. Gargano and Ciampa's last tag team win was nearly seven months ago when they defeated Pretty Deadly on the February 7 edition of the blue brand.In their most recent in-ring appearance, #DIY went up against The Street Profits on the August 15 episode of SmackDown. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins secured the win after a hard-fought battle.Only time will tell how much longer it takes for Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to get back to winning ways.