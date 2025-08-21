Congratulations to Michael Cole & Jim Ross!

Congratulations are in order for veteran play-by-play commentators Michael Cole and Jim Ross. The two commentators have served the pro wrestling business for decades, with JR being the voice of WWE's Attitude Era in the late 90s and Cole taking the mantle during the Ruthless Aggression and then PG Era.

Both announcers have been part of some of the most historic moments in WWE. Some of the moments were made even more memorable because of their iconic lines during commentary.

In recognition of their efforts, the two veterans have been named among most impactful play-by-play sports TV voices of the 21st century by the New York Times.

"Michael Cole and Jim Ross also get a mention here. Yes, pro wrestling is not a sport; it is scripted athletic entertainment. But Cole and Ross fall under the aegis of play-by-play broadcasters for me and they delivered with verve and passion for their audience. Think about how many millions of people have heard their wrestling calls since 2000 between WWE/WWF, WCW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW," an excerpt in the article read. [H/T New York Times]

While Cole has become synonymous with WWE over the last decade, JR left the promotion in 2019. Since then, he has been a part of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and has been with the company from its early days.

Michael Cole came up with another iconic line at SummerSlam

Over the years, both Michael Cole and Jim Ross have cemented their legacies in the pro wrestling world due to their consistency and how they have come up with some of the iconic lines in the business.

Fans still remember Cole calling Seth Rollins's successful Money in the Bank cash-in the main event of WrestleMania the "Heist of the Century" to this day.

Well, at SummerSlam this year, Rollins played everyone when it emerged he wasn't injured at all. He came out on the stage after CM Punk beat Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event on night one.

Rollins then dropped his crutches and proceeded to beat Punk and win the title from him. This led to Cole putting a twist on his iconic line from a decade ago, terming this one as the "Ruse of the Century."

