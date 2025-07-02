Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes!

Cody Rhodes has become a huge star in WWE over the past few years after returning to the company at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare became a fan favorite almost immediately, and fans became invested in his quest to "finish the story."

Ad

Rhodes first appeared on WWE TV back in 2007 when he was part of a backstage segment with his father, Dusty Rhodes. The star then made his in-ring debut a few weeks later.

It has now been 18 years to the day since Rhodes made his first WWE appearance, which is an impressive milestone for any star to complete.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

WWE was a very different company back in 2007. At the time, Rhodes wasn't taken seriously by the higher-ups and was only really seen as a tag team wrestler or mid-carder. It took Rhodes walking away in 2016 to show the company that he could be the next big star, and then when he returned, he was able to show them what he was capable of.

Cody Rhodes has main-evented the last three WrestleMania events

Cody Rhodes was forced to become Stardust before he left WWE, teaming up with his brother Goldust in one of the worst gimmicks he has ever had during his time in wrestling.

Ad

Since his return, he has proved to WWE that he is much more than that character, so much so that he was able to return at WrestleMania 38, win the Royal Rumble, and main event WrestleMania 39.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes was unable to finish the story at the first attempt, which led to him competing at WrestleMania 40 in the main event again, following his second consecutive Royal Rumble win. Finally, Rhodes was able to finish the story and lift the WWE Championship.

While The American Nightmare lost his title in the WrestleMania main event back in April, he is still considered to be one of the biggest stars in the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action