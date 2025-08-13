Congratulations to Women's World Champion Naomi

Naomi is making headlines at present, given the recent cancellation of her match on RAW. It seems that she could be out of action for a while.The Women's World Champion is expected to defend her title at Clash in Paris against Stephanie Vaquer. While it's unclear if she will be part of the event, August as a whole seems to be an important month for the former Funkadactyl.BET @BETLINKNaomi made WWE history this summer:✅ First Black woman to win Money in the Bank✅ Women’s World Champion for the first time in 8 years✅ Always glowing, always grinding 💫Put some respect on her name.#Naomi #WomensWrestling #BETBack in August 2009, Naomi signed her first-ever contract with WWE and was then sent to FCW, where she trained for more than a year before she resurfaced in August 2010. She competed as part of the all-women's third season of NXT, where she finished in second place.The Glow's run in WWE truly began following NXT, since she was later aligned with Cameron, and The Funkadactyls took over RAW and Total Divas. August 2009 was the current champion's first taste of the wrestling world, and she has now been a part of it for almost two decades.Naomi is married to fellow WWE Superstar Jimmy UsoJimmy Uso and his wife were two of the featured stars on Total Divas, with the series even showcasing their wedding in 2014.The couple has worked together several times on-screen, but are now on separate WWE brands. The 37-year-old recently opened up about wanting to start a family in the coming years, but has been putting everything into her latest push in WWE, where she is now the Women's World Champion.Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution and has since been able to retain the gold against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. This past week on RAW, she was set to defend the title against SKY in a one-on-one match, but it was revealed that she wasn't &quot;medically cleared&quot; several hours before the show.