  • Congratulations to Women's World Champion Naomi

Congratulations to Women's World Champion Naomi

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 13, 2025 08:53 GMT
This is massive (image via WWE)
This is massive (Image via wwe.com)

Naomi is making headlines at present, given the recent cancellation of her match on RAW. It seems that she could be out of action for a while.

The Women's World Champion is expected to defend her title at Clash in Paris against Stephanie Vaquer. While it's unclear if she will be part of the event, August as a whole seems to be an important month for the former Funkadactyl.

Back in August 2009, Naomi signed her first-ever contract with WWE and was then sent to FCW, where she trained for more than a year before she resurfaced in August 2010. She competed as part of the all-women's third season of NXT, where she finished in second place.

The Glow's run in WWE truly began following NXT, since she was later aligned with Cameron, and The Funkadactyls took over RAW and Total Divas. August 2009 was the current champion's first taste of the wrestling world, and she has now been a part of it for almost two decades.

Naomi is married to fellow WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso and his wife were two of the featured stars on Total Divas, with the series even showcasing their wedding in 2014.

The couple has worked together several times on-screen, but are now on separate WWE brands. The 37-year-old recently opened up about wanting to start a family in the coming years, but has been putting everything into her latest push in WWE, where she is now the Women's World Champion.

Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution and has since been able to retain the gold against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. This past week on RAW, she was set to defend the title against SKY in a one-on-one match, but it was revealed that she wasn't "medically cleared" several hours before the show.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
