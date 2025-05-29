Congratulations to WWE champion Kali Armstrong

WWE Superstar Kali Armstrong has recently made history in the Stamford-based promotion. The star competed in the company's 28th episode of Evolve.

During the May 28, 2025, edition of Evolve, Kali Armstrong locked horns with Kendal Grey, Kylie Rae, and Wendy Choo in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match. All the women involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle.

Choo was the first star to get eliminated at the hands of Rae. At one point in the match, Grey seemed to have control over both of her opponents, but ended up getting eliminated via pinfall by none other than Kylie Rae. The match continued in Rae's favor, but in the last stages of the contest, Kali Armstrong showcased her immense power and ultimately emerged victorious after hitting the Kali Connection and pinning her opponent.

Congratulations are in order, as Kali Armstrong made history by becoming the first ever Evolve Women's Champion. Following her massive win, the Stamford-based promotion took to X/Twitter to give props to the star.

"Congratulations to @Kali_wwe on becoming the FIRST-EVER #WWEEvolve Women's Champion!" the post read.

Kali Armstrong revealed her new WWE name last year

Before getting the Kai Armstrong moniker, the star was known as Destinee Brown. She took to X/twitter last year in September to reintroduce herself, hyping up her debut on Level Up on September 20, 2024.

"🗣️ ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSLEF! 🗣️ My name is Kali Armstrong! WWE Superstar! 💪🏾💫 My debut match on LevelUp will air next Friday, September 20th on Peacock at 10pm EST/ 7pm PST! Whose ready to take this journey with me! ☺️🙏🏾💕," she wrote.

Since her massive win at Evolve, many people have been comparing Kali Armstrong to Bianca Belair and would like to see the two face off at some point in the future. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Armstrong going forward.

