Congratulations to WWE champion Montez Ford

Congratulations to one-half of the Street Profits and reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, Montez Ford. The WWE star was honored last Thursday and inducted into a prestigious Hall of Fame.

Ford was born in Chicago and raised in Northwest Indiana, in the city of Hammond, growing up with his elder sisters. They joined the Boys & Girls Club of America at a young age, which helped shape them into outstanding members of the community.

In an Instagram post, Montez Ford shared photos from his induction into the Boys & Girls Club of America Alumni Hall of Fame. He was proud of the honor and thanked everyone from his family, including his wife, Bianca Belair, and the members of the chapter in Indiana, for helping him throughout his youth and whenever he visited the organization.

"I am now in the Boys & Girl Club Alumni Hall of Fame! This past Thursday, I was inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame & What such an honor to be recognized by this great foundation," Ford wrote.

In addition to Montez Ford, other members of the 2025 class include comedian Cedric The Entertainer, actor Donnie Wahlberg, former NBA player Derek Anderson, Dallas Mavericks Chief of Staff Khalia Collier, former NFL player Donnie Edwards, and physician Dr. Rita Ng.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins suffer loss on WWE SmackDown

After his induction into the Boys & Girls Club of America Alumni Hall of Fame, Montez Ford appeared on WWE SmackDown the following day. Ford and his tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, addressed the crowd in Dayton, Ohio, but were interrupted by Fraxiom.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom wanted a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship, but the Street Profits were still feeling the effects of their TLC match on May 25. However, general manager Nick Aldis made the non-title match official, with Fraxiom shockingly getting the win.

It will be interesting to see if Fraxiom gets a shot at the Street Profits' gold or if they want a piece of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, who attacked them and the Motor City Machine Guns backstage.

