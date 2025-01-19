Congratulations to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appeared on RAW’s Netflix premiere earlier this month. He addressed fans, welcoming them to a new era, also promoting his brand 'Real American Beer.'

Regarded as the first breakout star from the Stamford-based promotion, Hogan's return didn’t receive the expected response and he was booed by the crowd. While the 71-year-old legend’s appearance didn’t go as planned, The Hulkster and his family are celebrating after welcoming new members.

Brooke Hogan, The Hulkster's daughter, welcomed twins Oliver Andrew Oleksy and Molly Gene Oleksy on January 15. She shared the heartwarming update with fans via her official Instagram account, captioning a photo of herself with her newborn babies.

“So, just been staying off socials cooking these two cuties. Oliver Andrew Oleksy + Molly Gene Oleksy Born Jan 15, 2025. Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love. God is good,” wrote Brooke Hogan.

Hulk Hogan to make another major appearance on WWE television?

Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan didn’t receive a warm welcome from WWE Universe earlier this month at Monday Night RAW’s debut on Netflix. It appears the Hulkster could make another surprise appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25 on NBC.

Although Hogan was not advertised for the upcoming SNME. The veteran was featured in the new commercial for the show. These clues support the recent report on the iconic's potential appearance on television soon.

The SNME card is already stacked with major bouts and names. Another Hall of Famer who will be making an appearance on the show is Shawn Michaels. HBK will be conducting the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens as announced on SmackDown this week. An appearance by the 71-year-old legend would make the event more historic.

It remains to be seen if Hulk Hogan will make another appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event next week.

Congratulations to Hulk Hogan and his family from all of us at Sportskeeda Wrestling.

