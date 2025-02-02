Congratulations to WWE icon Charlotte Flair

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Feb 02, 2025 00:55 GMT
Charlotte Flair is a former SmackDown Women
Charlotte Flair is a 14-time World Champion [Image credits: Flair's Instagram and X accounts]

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair finally returned to television on tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match. During the event, the former Women's Champion made history.

Flair last competed on WWE television on the December 8, 2023, edition of SmackDown, where she faced Asuka. However, during the match, The Queen suffered multiple injuries, including a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Ahead of this year's Royal Rumble, The Queen announced her participation in the 30-woman competition.

The 14-time World Champion entered the Women's Royal Rumble at number 27. Although Charlotte Flair had some tough competition in front of her, she stood her ground and showcased why she was one of the greatest female wrestlers in the history of WWE. She eliminated Roxanne Perez at the end to win this year's Rumble.

also-read-trending Trending

Congratulations are in order, as Flair has made history with this victory, becoming the first-ever woman to win the Royal Rumble twice.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

Charlotte Flair will now go on to challenge the champion of her choice at WrestleMania 41. The two biggest women's championships are currently held by Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton.

Most people expect The Queen to go after Stratton's gold. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Flair's future on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी