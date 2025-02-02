Congratulations to WWE icon Charlotte Flair

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair finally returned to television on tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match. During the event, the former Women's Champion made history.

Flair last competed on WWE television on the December 8, 2023, edition of SmackDown, where she faced Asuka. However, during the match, The Queen suffered multiple injuries, including a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Ahead of this year's Royal Rumble, The Queen announced her participation in the 30-woman competition.

The 14-time World Champion entered the Women's Royal Rumble at number 27. Although Charlotte Flair had some tough competition in front of her, she stood her ground and showcased why she was one of the greatest female wrestlers in the history of WWE. She eliminated Roxanne Perez at the end to win this year's Rumble.

Congratulations are in order, as Flair has made history with this victory, becoming the first-ever woman to win the Royal Rumble twice.

Charlotte Flair will now go on to challenge the champion of her choice at WrestleMania 41. The two biggest women's championships are currently held by Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton.

Most people expect The Queen to go after Stratton's gold. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Flair's future on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

