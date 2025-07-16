Congratulations to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio!

Dominik Mysterio has been sidelined from action over the past few weeks and is currently dodging AJ Styles, who wants a shot at his Intercontinental Championship.

This match could finally take place at SummerSlam if Mysterio is able to be cleared in time, but Styles has turned into a stalker on WWE RAW to ensure he gets what he wants.

While Mysterio is somewhat preoccupied on RAW at present, it has been brought to light that he has an impressive anniversary this month. It was 20 years ago, earlier this month, that Dominik Mysterio first appeared in WWE.

Eddie Guerrero first revealed his secret to the world in July 2005, which led to a Ladder match at SummerSlam between Rey Mysterio and Guerrero to decide who would claim custody of the eight-year-old Dominik.

In the end, it was Rey who won the match and was able to retain custody of his son, marking the beginning of the current champion's career.

SummerSlam holds quite a story for Dominik Mysterio

SummerSlam 2005 marked one of WWE's most personally driven storylines, as Mysterio defeated Eddie Guerrero in a ladder match. Fifteen years later, Mysterio made his in-ring debut.

Dominik took on Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020, which kickstarted his career. he has since been able to feud with his own father, join The Judgment Day, align with Rhea Ripley before moving on to Liv Morgan, and has held numerous championships in the company.

Next month will mark five years since Mysterio debuted as a wrestler in WWE, and he has already become a household name and someone that Rey Mysterio has become immensely proud of.

At just 28 years old, the sky is the limit for Mysterio in WWE, and many expect him to have a career on his father's level.

