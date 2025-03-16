Congratulations to WWE legend Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya

Brock Lesnar is a legend in his own right in a WWE ring or UFC octagon, and his daughter Mya Lesnar is no pushover either. She has been making waves with her own athleticism for several years now.

Mya recently made headlines as the NCAA Indoor Shot Put Champion, a title that she defended this past weekend as part of the NCAA National Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Lesnar was up against it as she took on Houston's KeAyla Kove and Jaida Smith of Oregon. Mya had already proved she could hit the 19-metre mark in past appearances. However, she was only able to hit just above 18 consistently this time around, which still allowed her to land in fourth position overall.

Lesnar herself noted that despite the fourth place finish, she was now focused on the upcoming outdoor season. Meanwhile, she also has her Olympic trials coming up. Her CSU career will conclude this spring.

Brock Lesnar wasn't spotted in attendance for his daughter Mya's championship defense

Brock Lesnar has been spotted several times in recent months, almost two years after his last WWE appearance, and it seems that the former World Champion may not have been in attendance for his daughter's most recent championship defense.

The Beast was expected to return to WWE last year but personal issues beyond the ring have made it difficult for the former World Champion to return to television screens. It's unclear if there has been any change in his status since RAW's move to Netflix, but it has been several months, and there are still no talks of a return backstage or on the dirt sheets of a comeback even being pitched.

Brock Lesnar has a dream match waiting against Gunther, should the former ever return to WWE. As far as the Stamford-based company is concerned, he is still down as a current star, which means he could return when fans least expect him to.

