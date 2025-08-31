Congratulations to WWE legend Michael Cole

Michael Cole has been the voice of WWE for more than two decades, and it seems that ahead of Clash in Paris, he has been handed another impressive accolade. It was revealed on the Clash in Paris pre-show that Cole was one of the most impactful sports TV voices of the 21st century. The New York Times shared the list earlier this month, which also included Cole's former colleague Jim Ross. The section of their list reads:&quot;Michael Cole and Jim Ross also get a mention here. Yes, pro wrestling is not a sport; it is scripted athletic entertainment. But Cole and Ross fall under the aegis of play-by-play broadcasters for me and they delivered with verve and passion for their audience. Think about how many millions of people have heard their wrestling calls since 2000 between WWE/WWF, WCW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW.”Cole has been with WWE since 1999 and has worked as a backstage interviewer as well as a commentator on both WWE RAW and SmackDown. Michael Cole will be the voice of the show at WWE Clash in ParisMichael Cole recently appeared on the pre-show ahead of Clash in Paris, where it was revealed that the fatal four-way World Heavyweight Championship match will main event the show. WrestleTalk @WrestleTalk_TVLINKMichael Cole confirms that the World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Four-Way will main event tonight's Clash In Paris event!Cole filled in for Joe Tessitore for WWE SmackDown this week and is now expected to work both Clash in Paris and RAW over the next two days. Cole has always been a safe pair of hands for WWE and remains their most consistent performer. Cole is also expected to reunite with Pat McAfee when he returns to WWE later this month, since Corey Graves has filled in for him on the red brand over the last few months, but he will return at WrestlePalooza and link back up with Cole.