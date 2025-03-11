Congratulations to WWE legend Randy Orton!

Randy Orton recently returned to WWE, attacking Kevin Owens in the process. He took a few months out following the attack at the hands of The Prizefighter back in 2024.

The Viper has reached legendary status in pro wrestling, and this month celebrates 25 years since he began his journey in the pro wrestling business. Orton debuted in March 2000 as part of Mid-Missouri Wrestling Association-Southern Illinois Conference Wrestling.

Bob Orton Jr. trained the future Legend Killer throughout his time there. Later that year, he signed a deal with WWE and was sent to Ohio Valley Wrestling to continue training. Two years later, Orton was called to the main roster, debuting on March 16th, 2002. His first televised match came against Hardcore Holly on SmackDown the following month, which was the beginning of a rivalry between the two men.

Orton then went on to become the youngest-ever World Champion at SummerSlam in 2004, which would be the first of 14 World Championship reigns in his lengthy career.

Randy Orton is expected to wrestle for several more years to come

The Viper has become an integral part of WWE over the past two decades. Even though he has taken some time away from the company due to injury or suspension, he has remained loyal over the past 25 years.

Randy Orton has recently started to talk about retirement, given his age and the fact that he was recently forced to undergo surgery on his back. It's unclear when he will opt to hang up his boots. However, heading into WrestleMania, he has a storyline with Kevin Owens, which could later lead to his 15th World Championship, putting him above Triple H on the all-time list.

Of course, John Cena is looking for that history-making 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

