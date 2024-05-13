Congratulations to WWE legend Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is one of the most experienced names in WWE and a dream opponent for many stars. The Hall of Famer recently celebrated his 28th wedding anniversary with his wife, Angie.

On Instagram, Mysterio disclosed that the couple had been together for 34 years, but married for 28 years. He also penned a heartfelt message for Angie, thanking her for being a pillar of support for the majority of his adult life. The couple has two children together, Dominik and Aalyah. "Dirty" Dom is currently signed to WWE and is among the most recognizable names in the company.

You can check out the WWE Hall of Famer's post below.

While Angie isn't a trained wrestler and has no plans to follow in her husband's footsteps, she has appeared in WWE several times as part of high-profile storylines.

One of the most famous storylines involving the Mysterio family came in 2005. Angie was part of a feud between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, as they battled it out for Dominik's custody.

Angie recently returned to TV for a rivalry between the Hall of Famer and The Judgment Day member. Dominik betrayed his father at Clash at the Castle in 2022 and even faced him in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 39.

Rey Mysterio has had a long and storied WWE career

Rey Mysterio turns 50 later this year and has already had a legendary pro wrestling career. Despite not being the most physically imposing competitor in World Wrestling Entertainment, he has secured the world title on multiple occasions.

While Mysterio has opened up about his in-ring retirement in the past and the option of having one final match against his son, it's unclear when he wants this to happen. He is currently the leader of the LWO on RAW and in a feud with Carlito.

Since the group was recently moved over to RAW, the company could rekindle the feud between Rey and Dominik to set up one final match in the future.

