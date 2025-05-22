Congratulations to WWE legend Teddy Long (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling manager and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently won another award. He was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Teddy received the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame's Lifetime Achievement Award at the SICW Fan Fest 3 event. The event coincided with WWE's Backlash 2025 weekend. Wrestling veteran Jerry Brisco presented Long with the award.

On a recent episode of the Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Long looked back fondly on his wrestling career. The legend thanked veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter for his support throughout the years. Teddy recalled how he and Apter knew each other back when he was just starting out as a referee. The WWE Hall of Famer also thanked Mac for setting up the entire occasion and supporting him throughout the event.

"Hey, thank you and also Bill Apter. Him and I, we go way back. I first met Bill when I started refereeing, putting up the ring and taking the ring down. It's been 40 years ago. Thank God that we're still alive and we're able to be here among each other. So, Bill, thank you for all your help during my career, thank you for everything. And Mac, thank you so much for putting stuff together and making it all happen for us." [From 4:44 onwards]

Despite being away from the squared circle, Teddy Long continues to make surprise appearances for WWE. He has often shown up on Legends Nights, Draft episodes, and other events like WrestleMania and the Hall of Fame.

