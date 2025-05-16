Congratulations to WWE legend The Rock!

WWE legend and veteran wrestler The Rock is the newest recipient of the Bill Apter Legacy Award, by Sportskeeda. The award, named after veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter, was presented to honor Dwayne's groundbreaking contributions to the wrestling business.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has transcended the wrestling business. After a very successful career in the ring, he took on Hollywood and became one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. The 53-year-old legend also has several other businesses, including his production company, personal care, Teremana tequila, and much more.

Bill Apter is a respected name in the world of professional wrestling. The veteran journalist made a name for himself during the territory days, covering the action from various parts of the world. As Sportskeeda's senior editor, he continues to report the latest from the colorful world of professional wrestling.

Ata Maivia, The Rock's mom, was elated with the award and expressed her gratitude. She thanked Bill for recognizing her son and mentioned that he, too, would be thrilled when he heard the news.

“The family is so proud to gladly accept this precious award, Bill. I am thrilled that my parents, along with Rocky, and Dwayne are all included. Dwayne is away in production in a movie, but he is highly honored by this happening to us. From the bottom of our hearts, the Maivia-Johnson family thank you so much, APTAH, for this magnificent legacy award, which we will all cherish forever."

Ata Maivia accepted the award on behalf of her son

The Undertaker received this award before The Rock

WWE legend and Hall of Famer, The Undertaker was the inaugural recipient of the Bill Apter Legacy Award.

The Deadman accepted the award from Bill during an interview segment. Taker also shared his respect for Bill Apter, recalling how he used to collect "Apter Mags" back in the day, to know about what was going on in the world of wrestling.

The Undertaker also shared that during his prime, he often rejected many interview requests to maintain kayfabe, but he could never deny Apter due to his respect for the man.

