Congratulations to WWE RAW Superstar Pete Dunne

By Marc Middleton
Modified May 06, 2025 20:29 GMT
Pete Dunne speaks in a WWE RAW vignette
Pete Dunne speaks in a WWE RAW vignette (Photo Credit: wwe.com)

The WWE career of Pete Dunne is approaching one decade. The RAW Superstar has had an interesting last year: his role as a producer has expanded, he dropped Butch, wrestled for GCW and OTT, and most recently reunited with Tyler Bate as New Catch Republic. Now the former WWE UK Champion has a much bigger reason to celebrate.

The Bruiserweight and Demi Burchell have been together for well over one decade, dating for years before finally tying the knot. Dunne and Burchell welcomed their first child, a daughter named Emmi Rae, in November 2018. Dunne last wrestled April 21, and it seems family is the reason for the short hiatus.

Dunne is now a father of two. Today, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to announce the birth of his second child and showed his new haircut. The former Brawling Brute also said he would be back in action soon.

"New baby. Fresh trim. Back soon. GODBLESS," Pete Dunne wrote with the photo below.

Dunne's last match came on April 21 at the pre-RAW tapings for WWE Main Event. The seven-minute match saw New Catch Republic defeat The Creed Brothers. The former NXT UK Champion competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal three days before that.

Pete Dunne's behind-the-scenes Bloodsport footage revealed

WWE allowed several superstars to work Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII event during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The event was put on by GCW, with whom World Wrestling Entertainment has worked in recent years.

Pete Dunne worked the fifth bout of the night at Bloodsport XIII on TrillerTV, defeating former NXT star Timothy Thatcher in just over 11 minutes. DeathPark released the following video of Dunne at the event.

Bloodsport XIII saw Natalya defeat Miyu Yamashita in the match right after Dunne vs. Thatcher. Other WWE-related highlights were Karmen Petrovic losing to Maika, Charlie Dempsey defeating Shinya Aoki, Karrion Kross beating JR Kratos, Tavion Heights defeating Royce Isaacs, and Shayna Baszler going over Konami.

