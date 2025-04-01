Congratulations to WWE RAW Superstar Xavier Woods!

Xavier Woods may be one of the most hated superstars in WWE at present after he and Kofi Kingston turned on popular star Big E last year. The former tag team champions are currently pushing for a title shot at WrestleMania after being unable to capture gold for more than a year.

Ad

Ahead of this year's WrestleMania, it's worth noting that Woods is celebrating 20 years in the business. The erstwhile King of the Ring made his pro wrestling debut back in 2005 as a part-time star for Rob Adonis' Ultimate Christian Wrestling promotion.

Ad

Trending

It was at this point in his career that Woods' famous Austin Creed character became a reality, a character that the New Day member still uses online. Woods has since had a successful career in TNA. He joined WWE back in 2010 after the company agreed for him to work part-time until he finished college. He later signed a full-time contract.

The 38-year-old initially debuted in FCW under his real name of Austin Watson before being repackaged later as Xavier Woods ahead of his main roster debut.

Ad

Xavier Woods has been a member of The New Day for 11 years

Xavier Woods was well-known as a singles star, but his career truly took shape when he joined The New Day with Kingston and Big E in 2014. The group was able to turn the gimmick into a success and captured the tag team championship 11 times on the main roster.

Ad

The faction was handed a massive shock when Big E was taken off the board in March 2022 following a neck injury. The former WWE Champion has since remained sidelined, but the group tried to continue without him until last year when Big E offered to return as manager on The New Day's 10th-anniversary special segment on RAW. However, Kingston and Woods refused and shockingly kicked him out for good.

The duo has since kept the group's name, establishing The New Day as the biggest heel team in the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback