Congratulations to WWE's Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan

WWE Superstars Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan have recently taken a huge step in their real-life relationship. The duo confirmed it on their social media handle.

Both Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan have made a huge name for themselves in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hayes has won multiple titles in the company's developmental brand and is now tearing it up on the main roster. Meanwhile, Jordan has been a former NXT Women's North American Champion and is currently going strong on the black and silver show.

The duo has been dating for quite some time and has now taken a huge step in their relationship. Congratulations are in order, as Kelani Jordan recently took to Instagram to upload a collaborative post with Carmelo Hayes, revealing that they got engaged on July 1, 2025.

"I said yesss! And I’d say yes in every lifetime. 💍🤍07.01.2025," she wrote.

Check out the Instagram post below:

WWE star Kelani Jordan revealed how she started dating Carmelo Hayes

During an interview with The Wrestling Classic in August last year, Kelani Jordan revealed that she had met Carmelo Hayes in WWE's Performance Center.

She added that something clicked between them in their initial meetings, and when Hayes connected with her through social media, they went out for tacos.

"So we were at the performance center, and I was a few months in. It felt like time stood still, and we were shaking hands, and I was greeting everyone. He was going around every single day shaking everyone's hands, but in that moment it felt like time stood still, and we both were just like staring at each other, and then we just walked away (...) Apparently, I think he told one of our coaches like, 'Wow, that girl is so beautiful,' but I didn't know that at the time. Eventually, time passed, and he ended up messaging me, and that was it. And then we went and got some tacos," Jordan said.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate WWE stars Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan on their engagement.

