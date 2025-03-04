Congratulations to WWE's IYO SKY!

Damage CTRL's IYO SKY is on a roll on WWE's main roster as she dethroned Rhea Ripley heading into WrestleMania 41. However, congratulations are in order as she made history on Monday Night RAW.

In 2023, IYO SKY put Damage CTRL on the map and reached the top of the women's division when she successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair and won the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam in Detroit. The Genius of the Sky had a lengthy reign and dropped the title to Bayley at The Showcase of the Immortals in Philadelphia.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, IYO SKY won the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley and made history. She became the first woman to hold both titles, which were introduced less than two years ago, heading into WrestleMania 41.

Interestingly, she could make another record in the process if she enters WrestleMania with the title. In 2017, Alexa Bliss made a similar record by becoming the first woman to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. In 2018, she became the first one to enter WrestleMania as champion each time. IYO could end up doing the same in the coming weeks.

Which WWE star will IYO SKY face at WrestleMania 41?

Earlier this month, Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41 for a shot at the Women's World Championship.

However, IYO SKY changed the landscape when she dethroned Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW heading into WrestleMania 41. While a few fans pointed out the foul play of Bianca Belair shoving Mami, the title has a new owner.

While The EST has a guaranteed shot at the championship in Las Vegas, there's a high chance that The Genius of the Sky won't just face one name and defend the title against one WWE star.

There's a high possibility that the management will announce a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship in the coming weeks or grant Rhea Ripley a rematch ahead of the event. It'll be interesting to see what's next on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

